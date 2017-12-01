President Donald Trump's first-ever proclamation for World AIDS Day left out some of the groups most affected by the pandemic.

December 1 has been designated as World AIDS Day every year since 1988. World AIDS Day is dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS epidemic and mourning those lost to the disease.

In his proclamation, Trump called for the eradication of the disease “as a public health threat.”

“Today, on World AIDS Day, we honor those who have lost their lives to AIDS, we celebrate the remarkable progress we have made in combating this disease, and we reaffirm our ongoing commitment to end AIDS as a public health threat,” Trump wrote.

Trump praised the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a U.S. initiative to address HIV/AIDS globally, primary in Africa, and pledged to continue to invest in programs to reach people unaware of their their HIV status.

“Due to America’s leadership and private sector philanthropy and innovation, we have saved and improved millions of lives and shifted the HIV/AIDS epidemic from crisis toward control,” Trump said. “We are proud to continue our work with many partners, including governments, private-sector companies, philanthropic organizations, multilateral institutions, civil society and faith-based organizations, people living with HIV, and many others.”

Trump failed to mention some of the groups most affected by the epidemic: men who have sex with men and transgender women. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), gay and bisexual men make up an estimated 70 percent of HIV infections in the United States, while an estimated 22 percent of transgender women are living with the virus.

Despite Trump's praise for programs like PEPFAR, the president has proposed slashing $1 billion from such programs in his 2018 budget proposal.