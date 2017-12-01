British singer-songwriter Boy George
said in a new interview that he has a “different type of
confidence” now that he's older.
The 56-year-old George made his
comments in an interview with Gay Times magazine.
"[My life has] got better! It's
taken a while, but it's definitely got better,” he
said. “I feel that life is about growing into who you are. You
know Quentin Crisp used to say 'You have to push your neurosis around
in your body until it can sit somewhere that you can live with it'
and I think that's so true. I don't feel like I have a lot of
neurosis.”
"I've got a different type of
confidence now that I didn't have when I was 20, or 25, or 30 or even
40, where I just used to be so controlled by outside forces ...
inside forces. I also work harder, I eat well, I exercise, I'm very
conscious of what I do to myself, I don't drink, I don't take drugs,
so my life in that respect has improved. I think in our business,
having self-control is such a revelation. It's like 'I didn't do
that, isn't that amazing!' so I kind of enjoy that feeling of
self-control, being in charge and just getting shit done!"
When asked what was his greatest work,
George, the lead singer of Culture Club, answered Taboo: The
Musical, which ran for two years in London's West End.