Carol Burnett, Larry King and Roseanne Barr were among the celebrities who reacted to the death of actor-singer Jim Nabors.

Nabors, who was best known for playing Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, died in Honolulu early Thursday at the age of 87. His husband, Stan Cadwallader, was by his side.

Actress-comedienne Carol Burnett, 84, said in a statement that her heart was “very heavy.”

“Jim and I remain close friends for 52 years. He was the godfather of my daughter, Jody. Every year he was always the first guest on my variety show. I considered him my 'good luck charm.' My heart is heavy. I'm grateful he was large part of my life. I miss him. I love him,” she said.

Comedienne Roseanne Barr tweeted: “Sgt Gomer Pyle was the first 'gay' character on TV.”

Larry King also weighed in on Twitter.

“Jim Nabors was [a] gentle man with immense talent. Condolences to his husband Stan and family,” King wrote.

“Very sad to hear that Jim Nabors just passed away,” singer-pianist Michael Feinstein messaged on Twitter. “Gomer Pyle. A wonderful funny actor and singer!”

The Muppets added: “As one of our first #MuppetShow guests, #JimNabors became part of the Muppet family. We'll miss his laughter, his singing, and his friendship.”