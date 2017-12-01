The superhero characters played by out actors Wentworth Miller and Russell Tovey shared a passionate kiss in a recent episode of The CW's The Flash.

The kiss took place during the network's recent two-night event Crisis on Earth-X.

Tovey voices The Ray on the animated series Freedom Fighters: The Ray, which premieres next month on the CW Seed network.

The Ray is reporter Raymond “Ray” Terrill, who received light-based powers while working on a story about a secret weapon of mass destruction being developed by government scientists. He fights injustice wherever it exists as a member of the Freedom Fighters.

Earth-X is an alternate reality where the Nazis won World War II.

The entire Arrow-verse converged in Crisis on Earth-X as Barry Allen / Flash (played by Grant Gustin) prepares to marry Iris West (Candice Patton). Miller plays fellow superhero Citizen Cold/Captain Cold.

On Twitter, Tovey retweeted a photo collage of his character, which included an image of Captain Cold looking longingly into The Ray's eyes. “This has made very happy!,” Tovey commented. “Thank you @gemelik – this is really special.”