The superhero characters played by out
actors Wentworth Miller and Russell Tovey shared a passionate kiss in
a recent episode of The CW's The Flash.
The kiss took place during the
network's recent two-night event Crisis on Earth-X.
Tovey voices The Ray on the animated
series Freedom Fighters: The Ray, which premieres next month
on the CW Seed network.
The Ray is reporter Raymond “Ray”
Terrill, who received light-based powers while working on a story
about a secret weapon of mass destruction being developed by
government scientists. He fights injustice wherever it exists as a
member of the Freedom Fighters.
Earth-X is an alternate reality where
the Nazis won World War II.
The entire Arrow-verse converged
in Crisis on Earth-X as Barry Allen / Flash (played by Grant
Gustin) prepares to marry Iris West (Candice Patton). Miller plays
fellow superhero Citizen Cold/Captain Cold.
On Twitter, Tovey retweeted a photo
collage of his character, which included an image of Captain Cold
looking longingly into The Ray's eyes. “This has made very
happy!,” Tovey commented. “Thank you @gemelik – this is really
special.”