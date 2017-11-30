U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore on
Wednesday blamed the LGBT community for the sexual misconduct
allegations against him.
Speaking at the Magnolia Springs
Baptist Church in Theodore, Alabama, the Republican candidate
delivered a speech which sounded more like a sermon.
Moore, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights,
told supporters that he's the victim of a “conspiracy” to derail
his political career, which he blamed on “liberals, lesbians, gays,
bisexuals, transgenders and socialist.”
“They're the Washington
establishment... who don't want to lose their power,” Moore
said.
Moore reiterated his innocence,
describing claims from several women that he pursued them sexually
when they were underage as “false” and “malicious” attacks.
During his campaign, Moore has called
on Congress
to impeach the federal judge who blocked President Donald Trump's ban
on transgender troops and to
boot from the bench the Supreme Court justices who found in
Obergefell
that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.
He also recently said that “transgenders
don't have rights.”
Moore was twice removed as chief
justice of the Alabama Supreme Court for defying federal court orders
that conflicted with his religious beliefs, including defying the
Supreme Court on marriage equality after it struck down state
marriage bans nationwide.
Despite the accusations, most polls
show Moore leading in the race.