U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore on Wednesday blamed the LGBT community for the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Speaking at the Magnolia Springs Baptist Church in Theodore, Alabama, the Republican candidate delivered a speech which sounded more like a sermon.

Moore, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, told supporters that he's the victim of a “conspiracy” to derail his political career, which he blamed on “liberals, lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders and socialist.”

“They're the Washington establishment... who don't want to lose their power,” Moore said.

Moore reiterated his innocence, describing claims from several women that he pursued them sexually when they were underage as “false” and “malicious” attacks.

During his campaign, Moore has called on Congress to impeach the federal judge who blocked President Donald Trump's ban on transgender troops and to boot from the bench the Supreme Court justices who found in Obergefell that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry. He also recently said that “transgenders don't have rights.”

Moore was twice removed as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court for defying federal court orders that conflicted with his religious beliefs, including defying the Supreme Court on marriage equality after it struck down state marriage bans nationwide.

Despite the accusations, most polls show Moore leading in the race.