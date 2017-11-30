The Mississippi Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments in a case involving a woman who is seeking parental rights to the child her ex-wife gave birth to.

Christian “Chris” Strickland, 44, told the court that the Supreme Court's 2015 landmark ruling in Obergefell – which found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry – ordered equal treatment for married same-sex couples.

Strickland and Kimberly Day used an anonymous sperm donor to conceive their child, Zayden Strickland, now 6.

A judge had ruled that the unknown sperm donor has parental rights and awarded sole custody to Day, the child's birth mother, the AP reported.

Attorney Beth Littrell asked the state's highest court to reverse the lower court's ruling.

“This child really needs to have a legal relationship to both people who brought him into the world and who he knows and understands to be his only parents, not some anonymous sperm donor,” Littrell told the justices.

Citing Mississippi's law at the time, the hospital where Zayden was born refused to list Strickland as a parent on the child's birth certificate.

“That was an unconstitutional law that prevented that from happening and shouldn't be used to justify claiming that she's not a parent now,” Littrell argued.

Day's lawyers argued that Strickland failed to pursue legal options that would have bolstered her parental rights during divorce proceedings.