The big screen adaptation of Emily
Danforth's acclaimed and controversial coming-of-age novel The
Miseducation of Cameron Post will have its world premiere at
Sundance Film Festival.
According to GLAAD, Miseducation
is among the 12 LGBT-inclusive films and documentaries that will be
screened at this year's festival, which takes place over 10 days in
Park City, Utah.
Chloë
Grace Moretz, the 20-year-old best known for playing Hit-Girl in the
Kick-Ass movie franchise, plays the titular role.
Danforth has said that her novel was
inspired by Zach Stark's story. After coming out to his parents at
age 16, Zach was sent to a de-gaying camp run by Love In Action.
Rounding out the cast are Sasha Lane,
John Gallagher, Jr., Forrest Goodluck and Jennifer Ehle.
Also having its world premiere at
Sundance is Lizzie, which is based on the 1892 murder of
Lizzie Borden's family in Fall River, Massachusetts. After being
acquitted of murdering her father and stepmother, Border (played by
Chloë Sevigny) decided to
remain in Fall River, despite facing ostracism. Borden was rumored
to be a lesbian.
Other LGBT-inclusive films premiering
at January's festival include Believer, The Catcher Was a Spy,
Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far On Foot, The Happy Prince, Hearts Beat
Loud, A Kid Like Jake, Quiet Heroes, Skate Kitchen, STUDIO 54 and
White Rabbit.