The big screen adaptation of Emily Danforth's acclaimed and controversial coming-of-age novel The Miseducation of Cameron Post will have its world premiere at Sundance Film Festival.

According to GLAAD, Miseducation is among the 12 LGBT-inclusive films and documentaries that will be screened at this year's festival, which takes place over 10 days in Park City, Utah.

Chlo ë Grace Moretz, the 20-year-old best known for playing Hit-Girl in the Kick-Ass movie franchise, plays the titular role.

Danforth has said that her novel was inspired by Zach Stark's story. After coming out to his parents at age 16, Zach was sent to a de-gaying camp run by Love In Action.

Rounding out the cast are Sasha Lane, John Gallagher, Jr., Forrest Goodluck and Jennifer Ehle.

Also having its world premiere at Sundance is Lizzie, which is based on the 1892 murder of Lizzie Borden's family in Fall River, Massachusetts. After being acquitted of murdering her father and stepmother, Border (played by Chlo ë Sevigny) decided to remain in Fall River, despite facing ostracism. Borden was rumored to be a lesbian.

Other LGBT-inclusive films premiering at January's festival include Believer, The Catcher Was a Spy, Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far On Foot, The Happy Prince, Hearts Beat Loud, A Kid Like Jake, Quiet Heroes, Skate Kitchen, STUDIO 54 and White Rabbit.