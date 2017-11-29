Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan became the city's first lesbian mayor after she was sworn in on Tuesday.

“We must remember our common bonds and our common purpose are so much more powerful than our challenges and our differences,” Durkan said. “And as mayor, that will be my goal – to pull us together, to remember those common bonds, and to forge those common purposes together to face those challenges.”

Durkan was sworn in to office at the Ethiopian Community Center by Judge Richard Jones. A symbolic inaugural ceremony was held at each of the four stops she made on Tuesday.

Durkan, a Democrat, is also the city's first female mayor in 91 years.

She fended off twenty-one mayoral candidates to win 61 percent of the vote. While Durkan is the city's first openly gay female mayor, her predecessor, Ed Murray, was also gay. Murray resigned following allegations of sexual misconduct when he was younger. Murray has denied the charges.

Durkan's campaign focused on the lack of affordable housing in Seattle.

Durkan, also the first openly gay person to serve as a chief federal prosecutor, and her partner Dana Garvey are raising two sons.