The dark comedy EastSiders on Tuesday returned for a third season.

EastSiders takes a look at the lives of Cal (played by Kit Williamson) and Thom (Van Hansis), who are trying to make sense of their relationship after infidelity. The show's first two episodes premiered on YouTube in 2012 and the entire first season was later broadcast as a television movie on cabler Logo.

A Kickstarter campaign for the show's third season raised more than $80,000. The new season is available on DVD through Wolfe Video and Amazon and on several streaming networks, including Google Play, iTunes and WolfeOnDemand.com.

“You guys, today is the day! EastSiders season 3 is finally here and (RuPaul voice) now available on iTunes!” series creator and star Williamson wrote in a Facebook post. “You can also order the DVD from Amazon. Thank you so much for all your support – it’s been an insane amount of work bringing this season to life and we couldn’t have done it without your help.”

In the 6-episode season, Cal and Thom test their relationship as they travel across the United States.

Returning co-stars include Van Hansis (As the World Turns), John Halbach (Such Good People), Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat), Wilson Cruz (My So-Called Life; Star Trek: Discovery), Stephen Guarino (I'm Dying Up Here) and Willam Belli (RuPaul's Drag Race).