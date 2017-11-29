The dark comedy EastSiders on
Tuesday returned for a third season.
EastSiders takes a look at the
lives of Cal (played by Kit Williamson) and Thom (Van Hansis), who
are trying to make sense of their relationship after infidelity. The
show's first two episodes premiered on YouTube in 2012 and the entire
first season was later broadcast as a television movie on cabler
Logo.
A Kickstarter campaign for the show's
third season raised more than $80,000. The new season is available
on DVD through Wolfe Video and Amazon and on several streaming
networks, including Google Play, iTunes and WolfeOnDemand.com.
“You guys, today is the day!
EastSiders season 3 is finally here and (RuPaul voice) now available
on iTunes!” series creator and star Williamson wrote in a
Facebook post. “You can also order the DVD from Amazon. Thank
you so much for all your support – it’s been an insane amount of
work bringing this season to life and we couldn’t have done it
without your help.”
In the 6-episode season, Cal and Thom
test their relationship as they travel across the United States.
Returning co-stars include Van Hansis
(As the World Turns), John Halbach (Such Good People),
Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat), Wilson Cruz (My
So-Called Life; Star Trek: Discovery), Stephen Guarino (I'm
Dying Up Here) and Willam Belli (RuPaul's Drag Race).