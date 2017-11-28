British singer-songwriter Morrissey is standing by controversial comments he made in defense of actor Kevin Spacey over accusations of sexual misconduct.

In an interview earlier this month with German news site Spiegel, Morrissey claimed that the allegations against Spacey don't “sound very credible,” adding that Spacey was being “attacked unnecessarily.”

Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexual misconduct when the two actors were working on Broadway and Rapp was 14.

(Related: Kevin Spacey comes out gay; Apologizes for sexual advances toward Anthony Rapp at 14.)

Since Rapp named Spacey (Rapp had previously discussed the incident), multiple men have revealed their “me too” stories.

“As far as I know, he was in a bedroom with a 14-year-old. Kevin Spacey was 26, boy 14. One wonders where the boy’s parents were. One wonders if the boy did not know what would happen,” Morrissey said.

“I do not know about you, but in my youth I have never been in situations like this. Never. I was always aware of what could happen,” he added. “When you are in somebody’s bedroom, you have to be aware of where that can lead to. That’s why it does not sound very credible to me. It seems to me that Spacey has been attacked unnecessarily.”

Morrissey faced widespread criticism for his remarks.

In a new interview this week, Morrissey insisted that “we have to keep everything in proportion.”

“You must be careful as far as 'sexual harassment' is concerned because often it can be just a pathetic attempt at courtship,” Morrissey told The Sunday Times.

“I'm sure it's horrific, but we have to keep everything in proportion. Do you not agree? I have never been sexually harassed, I might add,” he responded when asked to clarify.