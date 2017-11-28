Citing systemic “racism and bigotry” in the adult film industry, gay porn star Hugh Hunter has declined three GayVN Awards nominations.

The annual awards show was a staple for 12 years. January's event at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas marks the first GayVN Awards show since 2010.

Hunter, who has been working in the industry for three years, received three nominations, including Best Daddy, Best Bear Scene (Sugar Daddies 4) and Best Fetish Scene (Dr. FrankenFuck's Fist Lab).

In a tweet over the weekend, Hunter criticized the GayVN Awards for including a Best Ethnic Scene category and failing to include non-white actors in its best actor or supporting actor categories.

“The @gayvn awards announce nominations including a BEST ETHNIC SCENE category for black, Latin, and Asian models. Meanwhile none are nominated as best actor or supporting actor,” Hunter messaged. “My response, '...I am respectfully declining my nominations in all categories...'”

In an attached letter, Hunter asked: “Why would a gay porn company choose to separate minority groups into their own race at an event that is supposed to celebrate the gay industry in its entirety?”

“I want to be remembered for stepping forward and starting a movement to eventually end racism and bigotry in this beleaguered industry,” he added. “For so many we are the educators of sexuality. Let's be the best educators we can be.”