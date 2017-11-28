Appearing on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime
talk show, Eric McCormack discussed how it felt to play gay lawyer
Will Truman on Will & Grace after an 11-year absence.
McCormack, 54, and the rest of the
show's original cast – including Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and
Sean Hayes, who is out – returned to reprise their roles on the NBC
sitcom.
“Was it easy to get back into that
character?” DeGeneres
asked.
“In general, Will is very me and I
Will. But like I said, I've been this other, this guy and doing the
tight closeups and talking quietly,” McCormack answered, referring
to his other character on Netflix's Travelers. “It really
came down to a lot of coffee and a lot of Red Bull.”
“That's the secret to playing Will.
I don't know what Sean Hayes does, must be a whole case,” he joked.
“Portia ]de Rossi] said the other
day, 'It's like comfort TV.' It's like we need good old-fashioned
sitcoms now. The world needs this feeling right now,” DeGeneres
noted.
“Fortuitous timing, I think. If
Hillary was in office, I think we'd still be having fun. But since
that didn't happen. Wow. It's like we're delivering goods to the
needy. That's how it feels, a little bit,” McCormack responded.