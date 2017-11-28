Appearing on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show, Eric McCormack discussed how it felt to play gay lawyer Will Truman on Will & Grace after an 11-year absence.

McCormack, 54, and the rest of the show's original cast – including Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes, who is out – returned to reprise their roles on the NBC sitcom.

“Was it easy to get back into that character?” DeGeneres asked.

“In general, Will is very me and I Will. But like I said, I've been this other, this guy and doing the tight closeups and talking quietly,” McCormack answered, referring to his other character on Netflix's Travelers. “It really came down to a lot of coffee and a lot of Red Bull.”

“That's the secret to playing Will. I don't know what Sean Hayes does, must be a whole case,” he joked.

“Portia ]de Rossi] said the other day, 'It's like comfort TV.' It's like we need good old-fashioned sitcoms now. The world needs this feeling right now,” DeGeneres noted.

“Fortuitous timing, I think. If Hillary was in office, I think we'd still be having fun. But since that didn't happen. Wow. It's like we're delivering goods to the needy. That's how it feels, a little bit,” McCormack responded.