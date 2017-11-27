The CW last week released pictures of
out actor Russell Tovey as gay superhero The Ray on its upcoming
two-night event Crisis on Earth-X.
Tovey voices The Ray on the animated
series Freedom Fighters: The Ray, which premieres next month
on the CW Seed network.
The Ray is reporter Raymond “Ray”
Terrill, who received light-based powers while working on a story
about a secret weapon of mass destruction being developed by
government scientists. He fights injustice wherever it exists as a
member of the Freedom Fighters.
Earth-X is an alternate reality where
the Nazis won World War II.
The entire Arrow-verse converges
in Crisis on Earth-X as Barry Allen / Flash (played by Grant
Gustin) prepares to marry Iris West (Candice Patton).
“Barry and Iris’s wedding brings
the gang together, but things go awry when villains from Earth-X
attack the ceremony,” the event's description reads. “All of the
superheroes band together with help from their super friends like
Citizen Cold (guest star Wentworth Miller), The Ray (guest star
Russell Tovey, Quantico), Felicity Smoak, Iris West and Alex Danvers
to take on their most formidable villains yet. Earth’s mightiest
heroes – Green Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash and White Canary –
lead their teams into battle to save the world.”
The 36-year-old Tovey is best known for
playing werewolf George Sands in the BBC supernatural drama Being
Human and Harry Doyle on the ABC drama Quantico. He also
played Kevin Matheson in HBO's short-lived gay drama Looking.
Crisis on Earth-X will be
broadcast over two nights: Monday, November 27 and Tuesday, November
28 on The CW.