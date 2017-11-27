The CW last week released pictures of out actor Russell Tovey as gay superhero The Ray on its upcoming two-night event Crisis on Earth-X.

Tovey voices The Ray on the animated series Freedom Fighters: The Ray, which premieres next month on the CW Seed network.

The Ray is reporter Raymond “Ray” Terrill, who received light-based powers while working on a story about a secret weapon of mass destruction being developed by government scientists. He fights injustice wherever it exists as a member of the Freedom Fighters.

Earth-X is an alternate reality where the Nazis won World War II.

The entire Arrow-verse converges in Crisis on Earth-X as Barry Allen / Flash (played by Grant Gustin) prepares to marry Iris West (Candice Patton).

“Barry and Iris’s wedding brings the gang together, but things go awry when villains from Earth-X attack the ceremony,” the event's description reads. “All of the superheroes band together with help from their super friends like Citizen Cold (guest star Wentworth Miller), The Ray (guest star Russell Tovey, Quantico), Felicity Smoak, Iris West and Alex Danvers to take on their most formidable villains yet. Earth’s mightiest heroes – Green Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash and White Canary – lead their teams into battle to save the world.”

The 36-year-old Tovey is best known for playing werewolf George Sands in the BBC supernatural drama Being Human and Harry Doyle on the ABC drama Quantico. He also played Kevin Matheson in HBO's short-lived gay drama Looking.

Crisis on Earth-X will be broadcast over two nights: Monday, November 27 and Tuesday, November 28 on The CW.