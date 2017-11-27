Italian director Luca Guadagnino's
romantic drama Call Me By Your Name had a strong opening.
According to Deadline
Hollywood, Call Me By Your Name grossed nearly
$405,000 in just four theaters in New York and Los Angeles over its
Thanksgiving weekend opening, scoring the year's highest per theater
average opening at $101,219.
Based on the 2007 novel by the same
name, Call Me By Your Name follows a love affair between a
17-year-old American-Italian Jewish boy (played by Timothee Chalamet)
and a 24-year-old American Jewish scholar (Armie Hammer) who is
visiting Italy in the late 1980s. André
Aciman's novel chronicles the pair's brief affair and two
later-in-life reunions.
The film debuted at the Sundance Film
Festival in January and has been a hot ticket on the film festival
circuit.
Call Me By Your Name leads the
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards with six nominations.
Call Me By Your Name will
compete in the Best Feature category against The Florida Project,
Get Out, Lady Bird and The Rider. Good Time
and Get Out are tied with five nominations each.
Chalamet and Hammer are nominated in
the Male Lead and Supporting Male categories, respectively, while
director Guadagnino also received a nomination.
(Related: Armie
Hammer was initially terrified of love scenes with Timothee
Chalamet.)