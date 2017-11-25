Following passage of a law prohibiting “gay propaganda” in 2013, hate crimes against sexual minorities in Russia have reportedly doubled.

Passage of the law provoked worldwide condemnation and calls for a boycott of the Winter Olympics at Sochi. The law, signed by President Vladimir Putin, prohibits the public promotion of LGBT rights where minors might be present, effectively banning Pride marches and similar demonstrations.

According to the St. Petersburg-based Center for Independent Social Research, 200 of the 250 crimes analyzed were murders.

“[Offenders] have become more aggressive and less fearful,” Svetlana Zakharova of Russian LGBT Network told Reuters. “It seems to them that, to some extend, the government supports their actions. Many perpetrators openly talk about their crimes as noble deeds.”

The number of reported anti-LGBT hate crimes increased from 18 in 2010 to 65 in 2015. Most of the victims were gay men. Researchers based their findings on court records and data from judicial watchdog RosPravosudie.

Passage of the law was seen by many as a move by Putin to draw closer to the powerful Russian Orthodox Church, which is vocally opposed to LGBT rights.