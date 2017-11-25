In a new interview, actor-director-producer James Franco laughed when asked to explain his controversial “I'm gay in my art” comment.

Franco, 39, spoke to The Guardian to promote his upcoming film The Disaster Artist, which arrives December 1.

Interviewer Hadley Freeman wrote: “Our time is up, but, before I go, I have one last question. What did he mean when he said he is gay in his art, but straight in his life? He furrows his brow again, as if he is about to make another ever so serious answer. But then suddenly his face clears and instead he looks up at me and just laughs. Even Franco can laugh at Franco these days, it turns out.”

In a 2015 piece titled The straight James Franco talks to the gay James Franco, Franco, who has played gay in numerous films, including 2008's Milk and 2015's I Am Michael, and produced several films which feature gay characters, asks himself whether he's gay.

“Well, I like to think that I’m gay in my art and straight in my life,” gay James Franco answered. “Although, I’m also gay in my life up to the point of intercourse, and then you could say I’m straight. So I guess it depends on how you define gay. If it means whom you have sex with, I guess I’m straight. In the twenties and thirties, they used to define homosexuality by how you acted and not by whom you slept with. Sailors would fuck guys all the time, but as long as they behaved in masculine ways, they weren’t considered gay.”