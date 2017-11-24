Adam Lambert, Ellen DeGeneres, Colton Haynes and George Takei were among the LGBT celebrities who tweeted messages of thanks on Thanksgiving.

Actor Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) tweeted a video of himself dressed as a turkey. As he danced around, he sang “gobble gobble.”

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres also used humor to celebrate the holiday: “Sending love and thanks to all of my followers, who absolutely should not be reading this from under the Thanksgiving table.”

Daniel Franzese, the 39-year-old actor best known for playing Damien in Mean Girls and Eddie in HBO's gay drama Looking, also joked with his fans: “Some of y'all gotta be naked online even on Thanksgiving?! Keep that away from my Turkey. Besides We got our Auntie sitting next to us rn.”

“I'm thankful for you.” singer Frank Ocean messaged his more than 122,000 followers.

Recently married actor Colton Haynes said that he was thankful for his “parents bringing [him] into this world :).”

Olympian Greg Louganis and actor George Takei sent out political messages.

“I hear many people are saying they are grateful this is both the first and last #Thanksgiving for @realDonaldTrump as @POTUS,” Louganis tweeted. “#EqualityForAll.”

“Ruin Thanksgiving in four words. Ready? Go,” Takei wrote in a series of tweets. “I'll go first: 'But the popular vote...' Happy Thanksgiving friends. Wishing you a happy and stuffing-filled day with family and friends, and much to be thankful for.”

Former soccer player Robbie Rogers said that he was especially thankful for his fiance Greg Berlanti and son Caleb.

Singer Demi Lovato, who has said she's open to dating women, tweeted that she was grateful for her “family, friends and fans. Love you all [heart emoji].”

In a tweet, actor Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery) described Thanksgiving as his favorite holiday.

“I'm grateful for all of the love in my life,” Cruz wrote. “I hope you are somewhere feeling loved today. [blushing smiley face, heart emojis].”

Singer Adam Lambert added: “Happy Thanksgiving! So thankful for the opportunity to do what I love for a living and to be able to travel and meet amazing people!!”