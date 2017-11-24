Michael Urie and Moises Kaufman, the star and director of the hit revival of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, respectively, have criticized Kevin Spacey's decision to come out gay amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Spacey, whose sexuality has been the subject of rumors for decades, came out in response to claims made by Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp, who alleged that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances toward him when both actors were working on Broadway. Spacey was 26 at the time, while Rapp was 14. Rapp's revelation led to other men coming forward with their “me too” stories.

(Related: Kevin Spacey comes out gay; Apologizes for alleged sexual advances toward Anthony Rapp at 14.)

Spacey responded by saying that he had no recollection of the incident, then pivoted to long simmering rumors about his sexuality, saying that he now chooses “to live as a gay man.”

In a conversation published in Sessums Magazine, Urie and Kaufman, both openly gay, criticized Spacey's coming out.

“We still have people coming out of the closet after years of being in it and doing it, as Kevin Spacey said with that unfortunate turn of a phrase, by choosing to live his life as a gay man when what he means is choosing to admit I am a gay man,” Urie said.

“There was so much wrong with that Kevin Spacey story,” Kaufman said. “Everything about it was wrong.”

“It threw back the hands of time so far between his using of the word 'choice' and the fact that he was using his gayness to cover up his pedophilia. It was an atrocity,” Urie said. “It was so self-serving. It completely backfired.”

“Completely.”

“Now his show House of Cards is over,” Urie added. “And now who knows what’s going to happen. And the worst part is now we’re talking about him instead the problem, which are the predators among us. The people who feed on the weak. The people in power who are taking advantage of the people who aren’t in power – which is what happened.”