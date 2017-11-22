Gay drama Call Me By Your Name
received six nominations for the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
Nominations were announced Tuesday and
Director Luca Guadagnino's romantic drama received the most
nominations.
Based on the 2007 novel by the same
name, Call Me By Your Name follows a love affair between a
17-year-old American-Italian Jewish boy (played by Timothee Chalamet)
and a 24-year-old American Jewish scholar (Armie Hammer) who is
visiting Italy in the late 1980s. André
Aciman's novel chronicles the pair's brief affair and two
later-in-life reunions.
The film debuted at the Sundance Film
Festival in January and opened in select theaters on November 24.
Call Me By Your Name will
compete in the Best Feature category against The Florida Project,
Get Out, Lady Bird and The Rider. Good Time
and Get Out are tied with five nominations each.
Chalamet and Hammer are nominated in
the Male Lead and Supporting Male categories, respectively, while
director Guadagnino also received a nomination.
(Related: Armie
Hammer was initially terrified of love scenes with Timothee
Chalamet.)