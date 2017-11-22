Gay drama Call Me By Your Name received six nominations for the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Nominations were announced Tuesday and Director Luca Guadagnino's romantic drama received the most nominations.

Based on the 2007 novel by the same name, Call Me By Your Name follows a love affair between a 17-year-old American-Italian Jewish boy (played by Timothee Chalamet) and a 24-year-old American Jewish scholar (Armie Hammer) who is visiting Italy in the late 1980s. Andr é Aciman's novel chronicles the pair's brief affair and two later-in-life reunions.

The film debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January and opened in select theaters on November 24.

Call Me By Your Name will compete in the Best Feature category against The Florida Project, Get Out, Lady Bird and The Rider. Good Time and Get Out are tied with five nominations each.

Chalamet and Hammer are nominated in the Male Lead and Supporting Male categories, respectively, while director Guadagnino also received a nomination.

(Related: Armie Hammer was initially terrified of love scenes with Timothee Chalamet.)