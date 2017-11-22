Out MSNBC anchor Thomas Roberts is
leaving the network.
An MSNBC spokesman announced the
departure over the weekend.
“Thomas Roberts has decided to leave
MSNBC for other endeavors. He’s been a valued member of the NBC
News and MSNBC family since 2010, and we’re thankful for his
contributions and Emmy Award-winning coverage for the news division.
We wish him success in his new adventure,” the statement read.
Roberts, who joined MSNBC in a
full-time capacity in 2010, became the first openly gay anchor of a
prime-time newscast on any of the major television networks in 2015
when he anchored NBC's Nightly News.
Roberts broke the news to his fans on
Facebook: “I am very proud & grateful for my experience at
NBC/MSNBC. And coming up next, stay tuned...”
Last December, MSNBC canceled Live
with Thomas Roberts and moved Roberts to MSNBC Live on
weekends. In October, MSNBC shrank the show from two hours to one
and replaced Roberts with Ayman Mohyeldin.
Roberts had also served as a substitute
anchor for Today and as a correspondent for NBC News.
The 45-year-old Roberts came out gay in
2006 and married his husband Patrick Abner in 2012.