Out MSNBC anchor Thomas Roberts is leaving the network.

An MSNBC spokesman announced the departure over the weekend.

“Thomas Roberts has decided to leave MSNBC for other endeavors. He’s been a valued member of the NBC News and MSNBC family since 2010, and we’re thankful for his contributions and Emmy Award-winning coverage for the news division. We wish him success in his new adventure,” the statement read.

Roberts, who joined MSNBC in a full-time capacity in 2010, became the first openly gay anchor of a prime-time newscast on any of the major television networks in 2015 when he anchored NBC's Nightly News.

Roberts broke the news to his fans on Facebook: “I am very proud & grateful for my experience at NBC/MSNBC. And coming up next, stay tuned...”

Last December, MSNBC canceled Live with Thomas Roberts and moved Roberts to MSNBC Live on weekends. In October, MSNBC shrank the show from two hours to one and replaced Roberts with Ayman Mohyeldin.

Roberts had also served as a substitute anchor for Today and as a correspondent for NBC News.

The 45-year-old Roberts came out gay in 2006 and married his husband Patrick Abner in 2012.