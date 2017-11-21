Secretary of State Rex Tillerson recognized Monday as Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day set aside to remember the transgender people murdered over the past year.

Transgender people “should not be subjected to violence or discrimination,” Tiller said in a statement.

“Transgender individuals and their advocates, along with lesbian, gay, bisexual and intersex persons, are facing increasing physical attacks and arbitrary arrests in many parts of the world,” Tillerson wrote. “Often these attacks are perpetrated by government officials, undermining the rule of law.”

“On this Transgender Day of Remembrance, the United States remains committed to advancing the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all persons,” Tillerson added. “These principles are inherent in our own Constitution and drive the diplomacy of the United States.”

According to a report issued Friday by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, 25 transgender people have been murdered in the U.S. in 2017 – a new record.

In July, President Donald Trump tweeted that he would seek to bar transgender people from serving in the military. A federal court has partially blocked the ban from taking effect. The Trump administration has also revoked an Obama-era policy that allowed transgender students attending public schools to choose the bathroom of their choice.