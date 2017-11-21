During a recent Larry King Now
appearance to promote his new book, out fitness expert Bob Harper
said that he knew he was gay when he saw actor Lee Majors on The
Six Million Dollar Man.
“Who's your childhood celebrity
crush?” host Larry King asked.
“Do you remember a show called The
Six Million Dollar Man?” Harper asked.
“Sure.”
“Lee Majors. When I saw him, Larry I
was like, I am gay!” Harper said.
Harper, who is best known as the host
of the NBC reality series The Biggest Loser, is currently
promoting his new book, The Super Carb Diet, which arrives on
brick-and-mortar and virtual bookshelves on December 26.
Harper, 52, also was asked about plans
on marrying his boyfriend Anton Gutierrez.
“I am in love,” Harper stated.
“Are you gonna marry?”
“I don't know if I ever want to get
married, though,” Harper answered. “We're kind of living the
dream in New York right now.”