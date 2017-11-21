Jeffrey Tambor, the star of Amazon's Transparent, said on Sunday that he's leaving the series after two women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Van Barnes, a former assistant to Tambor, alleged in a Facebook post earlier this month that Tambor had sexually harassed and groped her. A co-star on the show, Trace Lysette, also came out with a “me too” story.

Lysette, a transgender actress, said in a statement that Tambor had “made many sexual advances and comments.” She described one encounter in which Tambor cornered her and simulated sex.

Tambor has denied the claims.

“I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue,” he said in a statement given to Deadline Hollywood. “Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent.”

In the series, Tambor plays a woman who comes out transgender to her adult children.

Amazon renewed the series for a fifth season shortly before its fourth season premiered in September.