Actress Rutina Wesley appears to have come out lesbian, and engaged.

Wesley, 38, is best known for playing Tara Thornton on the HBO supernatural series True Blood and Nova Bordelon on OWN's Queen Sugar. Her True Blood character begins a romantic relationship with another woman after she's transformed into a vampire. On Queen Sugar, Wesley plays a bisexual woman who had a fling with another woman during the show's first season.

Over the weekend, Wesley posted photos on Instagram of herself and a New Orleans-based chef whose Instagram user name is Chef Shonda.

In the photos, the couple appears happily in love. She calls Chef Shonda the “sunshine of [her] life” in the caption of a photo of the pair in a car.

On Sunday, she posted a gallery of photos, one of which is an engagement ring, presumably on her finger. Hashtags used in the gallery include “Always more, never less. I said yes,” “I was looking at her and found my joy,” “She feeds my soul,” and “I love you more than words.”

Wesley's first marriage to actor Jacob Fishel ended in 2013.