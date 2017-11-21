Actress Rutina Wesley appears to have
come out lesbian, and engaged.
Wesley, 38, is best known for playing
Tara Thornton on the HBO supernatural series True Blood and
Nova Bordelon on OWN's Queen Sugar. Her True Blood
character begins a romantic relationship with another woman after
she's transformed into a vampire. On Queen Sugar, Wesley
plays a bisexual woman who had a fling with another woman during the
show's first season.
Over the weekend, Wesley posted photos
on
Instagram of herself and a New Orleans-based chef whose Instagram
user name is Chef Shonda.
In the photos, the couple appears
happily in love. She calls Chef Shonda the “sunshine of [her]
life” in the caption of a photo of the pair in a car.
On Sunday, she posted a gallery of
photos, one of which is an engagement ring, presumably on her finger.
Hashtags used in the gallery include “Always more, never less. I
said yes,” “I was looking at her and found my joy,” “She
feeds my soul,” and “I love you more than words.”
Wesley's first marriage to actor Jacob
Fishel ended in 2013.