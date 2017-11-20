Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore was all smiles at a Thursday news conference as religious allies praised his opposition to LGBT rights.

Moore, 70, has resisted calls to get out of the race amid allegations of sexual misconduct when he was in his 30s.

Thursday's press conference was a show of support and possibly an attempt to change the conversation.

Moore was twice removed as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court for defying federal court orders that conflicted with his religious beliefs, including defying the Supreme Court on marriage equality after it struck down state marriage bans nationwide.

Earlier this month, Moore, who won his state's GOP primary despite President Donald Trump's backing of Senator Luther Strange, claimed that “the transgenders don't have rights” and has called on Congress to impeach the federal judge who blocked Trump's ban on transgender troops. And last month, he said that the Supreme Court justices who found in Obergefell that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry should be booted from the bench.

At Thursday's news conference, Rabbi Noson Leiter praised Moore's anti-LGBT record.

“We need Judge Moore to stand up to the LGBT transgender mafia,” Leiter said. “We need someone with a proven record of facing off against the gay terrorists.”

Christian conservative Flip Benham, who last year blamed unrest in Charlotte on passage of an LGBT protections bill, told Moore that God supported his views.

“Homosexual sodomy destroys those who participate in that behavior and nations that approve of it,” Benham said. He told Moore: “You got the applause of heaven.”