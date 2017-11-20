Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore
was all smiles at a Thursday news conference as religious allies
praised his opposition to LGBT rights.
Moore, 70, has resisted calls to get
out of the race amid allegations of sexual misconduct when he was in
his 30s.
Thursday's press conference was a show
of support and possibly an attempt to change the conversation.
Moore was twice removed as chief
justice of the Alabama Supreme Court for defying federal court orders
that conflicted with his religious beliefs, including defying the
Supreme Court on marriage equality after it struck down state
marriage bans nationwide.
Earlier this month, Moore, who won his
state's GOP primary despite President Donald Trump's backing of
Senator Luther Strange, claimed that “the transgenders don't have
rights” and has called on Congress to impeach
the federal judge who blocked Trump's ban on transgender troops.
And last month, he said that the
Supreme Court justices who found in Obergefell
that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry
should be booted from the bench.
At Thursday's news conference, Rabbi
Noson Leiter praised Moore's anti-LGBT record.
“We need Judge Moore to stand up to
the LGBT transgender mafia,” Leiter said. “We need someone with
a proven record of facing off against the gay terrorists.”
Christian conservative Flip Benham, who
last year blamed
unrest in Charlotte on passage of an LGBT protections bill, told
Moore that God supported his views.
“Homosexual sodomy destroys those who
participate in that behavior and nations that approve of it,”
Benham said. He told Moore: “You got the applause of heaven.”