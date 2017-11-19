Brian Brown, president of the National Organization for Marriage (NOM), has weighed in on Australians voting for same-sex marriage.

On Wednesday, the Australian government announced the results of a national survey on whether marriage rights should be extended to gay and lesbian couples. An overwhelming majority (61.6%) of respondents voted “yes” to a change in the law.

(Related: After vote, Australia's Malcolm Turnbull promises marriage equality before Christmas.)

A day after the results were announced, a bill that would legalize such unions was introduced in parliament.

In a Facebook post, Brown said that Australians had voted “against the truth.”

“In a non-binding move, Australians voted for 'gay marriage,'” Brown wrote. “They voted against the truth that children deserve their own mother and father whenever possible. They voted against millennia of common sense that life is created only by a man and a woman, and that gendered marriage is the only institution that attaches new life to parents. Sure, Australia, you can vote against truth, but it doesn’t change the truth. Thanks to the millions of Australians who still know the truth. A painful loss to them, but one that will be only temporary, because truth always rises again.”

For nearly a decade, NOM has led in the fight against marriage equality in the United States. It came to prominence with passage of California's Proposition 8, which rolled back marriage rights for gay couples in the state.