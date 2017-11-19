British singer-songwriter Morrissey has
defended actor Kevin Spacey over accusations of sexual misconduct.
In an interview with German news site
Spiegel, Morrissey claimed that the allegations against Spacey
don't “sound very credible.” He added that he believes Spacey is
being “attacked unnecessarily.”
Star Trek: Discovery actor
Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexual misconduct when the two actors
were working on Broadway and Rapp was 14.
(Related: Kevin
Spacey comes out gay; Apologizes for sexual advances toward Anthony
Rapp at 14.)
Since Rapp named Spacey (Rapp had
previously discussed the incident), multiple men have revealed their
“me too” stories.
“As far as I know, he was in a
bedroom with a 14-year-old. Kevin Spacey was 26, boy 14. One wonders
where the boy’s parents were. One wonders if the boy did not know
what would happen,” Morrissey
said.
“I do not know about you, but in my
youth I have never been in situations like this. Never. I was always
aware of what could happen,” he added. “When you are in
somebody’s bedroom, you have to be aware of where that can lead to.
That’s why it does not sound very credible to me. It seems to me
that Spacey has been attacked unnecessarily.”
Morrissey made it clear that he
condemns sexual abuse in any form.