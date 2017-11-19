British singer-songwriter Morrissey has defended actor Kevin Spacey over accusations of sexual misconduct.

In an interview with German news site Spiegel, Morrissey claimed that the allegations against Spacey don't “sound very credible.” He added that he believes Spacey is being “attacked unnecessarily.”

Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexual misconduct when the two actors were working on Broadway and Rapp was 14.

(Related: Kevin Spacey comes out gay; Apologizes for sexual advances toward Anthony Rapp at 14.)

Since Rapp named Spacey (Rapp had previously discussed the incident), multiple men have revealed their “me too” stories.

“As far as I know, he was in a bedroom with a 14-year-old. Kevin Spacey was 26, boy 14. One wonders where the boy’s parents were. One wonders if the boy did not know what would happen,” Morrissey said.

“I do not know about you, but in my youth I have never been in situations like this. Never. I was always aware of what could happen,” he added. “When you are in somebody’s bedroom, you have to be aware of where that can lead to. That’s why it does not sound very credible to me. It seems to me that Spacey has been attacked unnecessarily.”

Morrissey made it clear that he condemns sexual abuse in any form.