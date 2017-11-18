Ohio state Representative Wes Goodman, a Republican opposed to marriage equality, abruptly resigned late Tuesday, several weeks after he allegedly had sex with another man in his office.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, the incident occurred weeks ago, but House Chief of Staff Mike Dittoe was made aware of the situation by a non-staffer on Tuesday. House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, a Republican from Clarksville who met with Goodman, said in a statement that Goodman had “acknowledged and confirmed the allegations,” which Rosenberger described as “inappropriate behavior related to [Goodman's] state office.”

“It became clear that his resignation was the most appropriate course of action for him, his family, the constituents of the 87th House District and this institution,” Rosenberger said.

The 33-year-old Goodman is married to Bethany Goodman, an assistant director at the March for Life. On his campaign website, Goodman said that he favors “natural marriage.” On Twitter, Goodman described himself as “Christian. American. Conservative. Republican.” In the House, Goodman worked on legislation aimed at blocking Medicaid expansion in Ohio.

In a statement, Goodman expressed regret.

"We all bring our own struggles and our own trials into public life. That has been true for me, and I sincerely regret that my actions and choices have kept me from serving my constituents and our state in a way that reflects the best ideals of public service," he said. "For those whom I have let down, I’m sorry. As I move onto the next chapter of my life, I sincerely ask for privacy for myself, my family, and my friends.”

On Top can confirm that Goodman has scrubbed his online presence. His campaign website has been deleted, his Twitter (@WesleyGoodman) and Instagram (@WesleyGoodman1) accounts are no longer public, and his Facebook page has been deleted. His official Ohio House webpage comes up with an error message.