A mural of the late George Michael has
been defaced in Sydney, Australia just days after the government
released results from a postal vote that favored legalizing marriage
equality.
In the image, Michael, who came out gay
in 1988, is wearing what appears to be a while clergy robe with a
rainbow stole. A circle of rainbow-colored rays radiate from his
head, like a halo.
A man filmed as the vandal sprayed
black paint over the artwork, according to The
Mirror.
Outraged witnesses called the police
and the man who was defacing the mural was ordered to appear in
court.
On Wednesday, the Australian government
announced the results of a national survey on whether marriage rights
should be extended to gay and lesbian couples. An overwhelming
majority (61.6%) of respondents voted “yes” to a change in the
law.
(Related: After
vote, Australia's Malcolm Turnbull promises marriage equality before
Christmas.)
A day after the results were announced,
a
bill that would legalize such unions was introduced in parliament.
Following the results of the vote, the
group Christian Lives Matter called on followers in a Facebook post
to “protect the eyes of innocent children” by destroying the
mural of the British singer. Another Sydney mural that featured
former Prime Minister Tony Abbott dressed in drag with a pink sash
that read “Bride to be” and a nearly naked Catholic church leader
George Pell – both of whom had called on voters to vote “no” on
the survey – in an embrace next to the headline, “The Happy
Ending,” was vandalized.