Tennis great Margaret Court is calling on Australian lawmakers to ignore a government survey on whether marriage rights should be extended to gay and lesbian couples.

Court's comments come just days after results of a national survey on marriage equality were announced. An overwhelming majority (61.6%) of respondents voted “yes” to a change in the law.

A day after the results were announced, a bill that would legalize such unions was introduced in parliament.

According to the West Australian, Court has “urged politicians who were personally opposed to same-sex marriage to follow their conscience rather than the national survey result.”

“We look at what's there now and they are not listening to the conservatives or what a lot of people would like,” she told the paper. “They are not allowing you to speak. I don't think I want to be with either party.”

During the campaign, Court called on Australians to vote “no,” claiming that allowing gay couples to marry would lead to the end of Christmas.

Martina Navratilova replied: “So Margaret Court now says there will be no more Christmas or Easter, nor Mother's and Father's Day in Australia, all because of Same Sex Marriage. Au contraire Margaret – us gays love parties, especially the boys:), and we just might have 2 Mother's days and 2 Father's days:).”