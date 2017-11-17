Rapper Lil Peep died on Wednesday nigh
in Tucson, Arizona.
The 21-year-old Lil Peep, real name
Gustav Ahr, reportedly died of an overdose.
Adam Grandmaison, a friend, told the
Guardian that Lil Peep was taken to the hospital following an
overdose. Tucson police suspect he overdosed on the anti-anxiety
medication Xanax, though an official cause of death has not been
announced.
“I've been expecting this call for a
year,” the rapper's manager, Chase Ortega, tweeted. “Mother
fuck.”
Lil Peep came out as bisexual over the
summer on social media.
“Yes, I'm bi sexual,” he tweeted in
August.
Lil Peep grew up on Long Island, New
York. His parents divorced when he was a teenager. His mother was a
first grade teacher and his father was a college professor.
After dropping out of high school, Lil
Peep earned his diploma online. Shortly after earning his degree, he
began posting his music on YouTube and SoundCloud. At 17, he moved
to Los Angeles to devote himself to his music.
Lil Peep released his debut album, Come
Over When You're Sober, in August.
Lil Peep's tour to promote his debut
album began on August 2 and was scheduled to end on November 17. On
Wednesday, he was scheduled to perform at Tucson's The Rock.