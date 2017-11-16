Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, has endorsed a campaign that calls on Roman Catholic gay men and lesbians to live chaste lives.

Truth & Love is a campaign organized by Courage & EnCourage International. On its website, the campaign describes itself as “helping [gay men and lesbians] to live chaste lives.”

“For decades, the Catholic Church has been extending its outreach to men and women who experience same-sex attraction, helping them to live chaste lives and to embrace their identity as sons and daughters of God. Years of experience have revealed the need for comprehensive formation for those directly involved in this ministry; in addition, there are those seeking to deepen their understanding of this complex issue which is a lived reality for so many people,” Truth & Love states on its about page.

In a press release, Dolan called the site a “valuable tool.”

“I am pleased to introduce to you and recommend [Truth & Love] as a valuable tool for anyone who wishes to understand the host of theological and pastoral issues related to the Catholic Church’s teaching on homosexuality and those who experience same-sex attraction,” wrote Dolan.

Dolan also heads Courage International's episcopal board.

Dolan, who delivered the opening prayer, or invocation, at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, strongly opposed a marriage equality bill in New York that eventually became law, calling same-sex marriage “Orwellian social engineering.” He later apologized, saying that he loves the gay community.