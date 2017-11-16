Hulu has canceled Difficult People after three seasons.

The show will not return for a fourth season, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Hulu streamed the show's final season three episode in September.

Difficult People featured out actor Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street) and Julie Klausner as two New York best friends trying to make it in show business. But their minimal talent and lackadaisical work ethic leaves them jaded, with only each other to cling to.

In the show's third season, Eichner's disinterested gay waiter got a boyfriend, who was played by John Cho (Star Trek: Beyond). The show's main characters also traded in New York for Los Angeles with disastrous results.

Other LGBT characters on the show included Matthew (played by Cole Escola), a gay waiter, and Lola (Shakina Nayfack), a transgender activist and waitress. Other notable cast members included Andrea Martin, Gabourney Sidibe, James Urbaniak and Jackie Hoffman. The comedy series was executive produced by Amy Poehler.

Eichner thanked fans in a tweet.

“Yes it’s true. DIFFICULT PEOPLE has come to an end. Thanks to many people but above all my friend, @julieklausner. A singular comedic voice & the funniest person I know. I cannot WAIT to see what Julie creates next. Thanks to all of you Difficult People out there who watched,” he messaged.