A jury on Wednesday found a Los Angeles man accused of torturing his girlfriend's 8-year-old son guilty of first-degree murder.

According to The Los Angeles Times, jurors deliberated six hours before returning the verdict against Isauro Aguirre.

Aguirre and his girlfriend Pearl Fernandez, who also faces trial, pleaded not guilty to charges of capital murder and a special circumstance of torture. A Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office prosecutor told jurors that Aguirre hated Gabriel Fernandez because he suspected he was gay.

On May 22, 2013, Pearl Fernandez called 911 to report that Gabriel was not breathing. Authorities found the boy naked in a bedroom, his skull cracked, three ribs broken and BB pellets embedded in his lung and groin. He died from his injuries two days later in a hospital.

Prosecutor Jon Hatami said that text messages between Aguirre and the boy's mother prove that they conspired to torture and kill Gabriel. He also claimed that the couple called 911 in an attempt to mislead authorities.

“They called 911 to cover up what they did,” Hatami said.

Defense attorney John Allan said that his client “never intended for Gabriel to die” and argued that he was guilty of second-degree, not first-degree, murder.

The trial's penalty phase begins November 27.