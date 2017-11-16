Adam Lambert, Ellen DeGeneres, Sam Smith, Billie Jean King are among the out celebrities celebrating Australia's vote on marriage equality.

On Wednesday, the Australian government announced that an overwhelming majority (61.6%) of Australians voted “yes” in a postal vote on whether marriage rights should be extended to gay and lesbian couples.

(Related: Australian senator introduces gay marriage bill.)

“#Australia … #MarriageEquality [heart emoji] Love is love, always was love, always will be love,” Australian singer Kylie Minogue tweeted.

British Olympic diver Tom Daley, who recently married Hollywood screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, messaged: “The BEST news to wake up to! Congratulations to Australia and everyone that can now share their love EQUALLY! [rainbow flag emoji, heart emojis, rainbow flag emoji].”

“Cheers to #Australia who voted with a resounding YES! For #MarriageEquality,” tennis legend Billie Jean King said in a tweet. “Can't wait to celebrate with you in January.”

During the campaign, tennis great Margaret Court called on Australians to vote “no,” claiming that allowing gay couples to marry would lead to the end of Christmas.

(Related: Margaret Court warns that same-sex marriage will lead to the end of Christmas.)

Martina Navratilova replied: “So Margaret Court now says there will be no more Christmas or Easter, nor Mother's and Father's Day in Australia, all because of Same Sex Marriage. Au contraire Margaret – us gays love parties, especially the boys:), and we just might have 2 Mother's days and 2 Father's days:).”

Writing in all caps, singer Troye Sivan wrote, “[rainbow flag emoji] LOVE JUST WON IN AUSTRALIA AND I'M SO PROUD AND EMOTIONAL. AND WISH I WAS HOME [rainbow flag emoji].”

Adam Lambert added, “Wooohoooo marriage equality in Australia!”

Sam Smith, who is promoting his second studio album, messaged his fans: “YES YES YES YES YES AUSTRALIA – YES!!!!!!! [tearful emoji, rainbow emoji]”

“YES AUSTRALIA WELL DONE #SSM!” tweeted Boy George.

“It's a g'day,” messaged Ellen DeGeneres. “Way to go Australia #MarriageEquality.”