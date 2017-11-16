Adam Lambert, Ellen DeGeneres, Sam
Smith, Billie Jean King are among the out celebrities celebrating
Australia's vote on marriage equality.
On Wednesday, the Australian government
announced that an overwhelming majority (61.6%) of Australians voted
“yes” in a postal vote on whether marriage rights should be
extended to gay and lesbian couples.
(Related: Australian
senator introduces gay marriage bill.)
“#Australia … #MarriageEquality
[heart emoji] Love is love, always was love, always will be love,”
Australian singer Kylie Minogue tweeted.
British Olympic diver Tom Daley, who
recently married Hollywood screenwriter Dustin Lance Black,
messaged: “The BEST news to wake up to! Congratulations to
Australia and everyone that can now share their love EQUALLY!
[rainbow flag emoji, heart emojis, rainbow flag emoji].”
“Cheers to #Australia who voted with
a resounding YES! For #MarriageEquality,” tennis legend Billie Jean
King said in a tweet. “Can't wait to celebrate with you in
January.”
During the campaign, tennis great
Margaret Court called on Australians to vote “no,” claiming that
allowing gay couples to marry would lead to the end of Christmas.
(Related: Margaret
Court warns that same-sex marriage will lead to the end of
Christmas.)
Martina Navratilova replied: “So
Margaret Court now says there will be no more Christmas or Easter,
nor Mother's and Father's Day in Australia, all because of Same Sex
Marriage. Au contraire Margaret – us gays love parties, especially
the boys:), and we just might have 2 Mother's days and 2 Father's
days:).”
Writing in all caps, singer Troye Sivan
wrote, “[rainbow flag emoji] LOVE JUST WON IN AUSTRALIA AND I'M SO
PROUD AND EMOTIONAL. AND WISH I WAS HOME [rainbow flag emoji].”
Adam Lambert added, “Wooohoooo
marriage equality in Australia!”
Sam Smith, who is promoting his second
studio album, messaged his fans: “YES YES YES YES YES AUSTRALIA –
YES!!!!!!! [tearful emoji, rainbow emoji]”
“YES AUSTRALIA WELL DONE #SSM!”
tweeted Boy George.
“It's a g'day,” messaged Ellen
DeGeneres. “Way to go Australia #MarriageEquality.”