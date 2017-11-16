Out actor Wilson Cruz has defended a
same-sex kiss on CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery.
On the series, Cruz plays medical
officer Dr. Hugh Culber, who is involved in a romantic relationship
with starfleet officer Lt. Paul Stamets (played by out actor Anthony
Rapp), an expert on fungus.
In the show's fall finale, Stamets
kisses Culber and promises to take him on a romantic date before he
enters a chamber to navigate the ship's spore drive in an effort to
escape the advancing Klingons. Culber suspects the jump might kill
his lover.
In a Facebook post, Cruz addressed
critics of the kiss.
“I’m not here for your comfort.
That’s not why we are here. We’re here to grow,” Cruz wrote.
“Star Trek is and has always been here to challenge you to
look outside of yourself and to see other people and other
experiences in yourself. There is no division between you and me. I
am just another human giving and receiving love, just like you. That
is all.”
“You can turn your TV off, sure, but
you’ll only be cheating yourself. LGBTQ people aren’t going to
just disappear because you put your head in the sand. We share the
planet with you. We have always been here. We will always be here.
You just don’t want to see us. I’m happy to tell you we won’t
be invisible anymore. Not for your comfort. We are living and loving
out loud the way our creator intended us to because LOVE is nothing
to hide. If my love offends you then you should take a look at that.
Love is never wrong. It is the answer. We need MORE of it along with
more curiosity and wonder at the diversity within our very own
species. That’s no accident. We were all made differently for a
reason. How much easier would it be if we were all the same? Perhaps,
we aren’t exactly the same so we could do the great work of seeing,
appreciating and LOVING those beautiful and quirky differences that
make us human. Willful ignorance has only brought us pain and anger
and death. I know that’s not what you want.”
“I humbly suggest you learn the
lesson. Star Trek could be a great start. It’s been my
experience that if you don’t learn it, the universe, in the end,
will find a more personal way to teach it to you. That’s harder.
So, learn it with us and open your mind and heart. It’s easier that
way,” he added.