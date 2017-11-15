During an appearance on The Late
Show with Stephen Colbert, British singer Elton John talked about
becoming a father.
The 70-year-old John is raising two
sons, Elijah Joseph Daniel and Zachary Jackson Levon, with his
husband David Furnish.
John is currently promoting Diamonds, a
collection of the hitmaker's greatest hits.
“What is it like for a pop star to
have two young sons? Does it cut into your cool at all?” Colbert
asked.
“No, it's just changed the whole
landscape of our lives,” John
answered. “I never thought I would be a dad and it came to
pass and my children will be seven and five very soon. And it's just
the best thing that's ever happened to me.”
After listing off some of his
accomplishments, including meeting his husband, John added, “The
greatest thing that ever happened was having the children, because it
takes the focus away from me.”
