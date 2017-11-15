During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, British singer Elton John talked about becoming a father.

The 70-year-old John is raising two sons, Elijah Joseph Daniel and Zachary Jackson Levon, with his husband David Furnish.

John is currently promoting Diamonds, a collection of the hitmaker's greatest hits.

“What is it like for a pop star to have two young sons? Does it cut into your cool at all?” Colbert asked.

“No, it's just changed the whole landscape of our lives,” John answered. “I never thought I would be a dad and it came to pass and my children will be seven and five very soon. And it's just the best thing that's ever happened to me.”

After listing off some of his accomplishments, including meeting his husband, John added, “The greatest thing that ever happened was having the children, because it takes the focus away from me.”

