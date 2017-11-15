Gus Kenworthy says he's excited about competing in his second Olympics as an out and proud gay man.

At the 2014 Sochi Games, Kenworthy took home a silver medal. A few months later, he announced his sexuality in an ESPN the Magazine cover story.

With less than 100 days until the PyeongChang Olympics in South Korea, Kenworthy told NBC affiliate 9News that he's looking forward to competing as an out athlete.

“I am so excited to go to the Games as myself,” said Kenworthy, who hopes to compete on the freeskiing team in both slopestyle and halfpipe. “I think that the seasons that I’ve had since coming out have been such incredible seasons, not only from a ranking standpoint and doing well, but just the feeling [of being] able to compete without any shame or any sense of hiding.”

He added that he wants to make up for the one regret he had being closeted during the Sochi games.

“I will kiss my boyfriend” at the bottom of the slope, he said.

That boyfriend being actor Matthew Wilkas.