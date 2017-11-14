In a video posted Monday, Rufus Gifford announced his bid to represent Massachusetts' 3rd congressional district in the U.S. House.

In his two-and-a-half minute video, Gifford said that he was “devastated” by the election of President Donald Trump.

“Like so many of you, I woke up a year ago shocked and heartbroken by the election of Donald Trump,” Gifford said. “As someone who worked for President Obama for 10 years, helping elect him twice and implement his policies, the idea that that profound legacy was at risk on health care, on climate, on equality, that was devastating for me.”

Gifford helped former President Barack Obama fundraise for his presidential campaigns and served as U.S. ambassador to Denmark during Obama's second term. Gifford was one of seven openly gay ambassadors appointed by Obama.

Earlier this year, the district's current representative, Niki Tsongas, a Democrat, announced she wouldn't seek a seventh term to the House.

Seven candidates have announced their bids to replace Tsongas, including Steve Kerrigan, who is also gay.

While in Denmark, Gifford married his husband Stephen DeVincent at Copenhagen City Hall. The Danish Broadcasting Corporation's DR3 also produced a documentary which follows Gifford during his tenure as ambassador. I Am The Ambassador is currently available on Netflix.