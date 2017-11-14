Bijou Phillips has apologized for harassing Daniel Franzese on the set of the film Bully.

Phillips and Franzese co-starred in the 2001 film.

In a Facebook post, Franzese (Mean Girls, Looking) said that he was inspired to come forward by Ellen Page's decision to call out director Brett Ratner for outing her on the set of X Men: The Last Stand.

(Related: Ellen Page accuses X Men director Brett Ratner of outing her at 18.)

“She kept loudly saying ‘Are you gay?!’ and laughing? while ?the producers? ?and photographer did nothing? ?to stop her,” Franzese wrote.

“She continued to say ‘Are You Gay?!’ Like 10 times making sure to be loud enough for everyone to hear I reluctantly told her i was bi. Which at the time was how I was choosing to? ?identify as ‘Q’ wasn’t known to be an option yet and to be honest I don’t know that I had many gay experiences at the time my life,” Franzese continued. “She cackled and? said ’HA! He’s bi! And then when I showed up to work the next day in front of the crew she was screaming ‘Oh look! The Bi guy is here!’”

Franzese added that Phillips also fat-shammed him.

“So I take my shirt off in the scene and she breaks character and she pointed at my body and at the top of her lungs yelled “Ewwww gross!!!” She laughed and pointed at me and continued to berate me. they call cut and I had to walk off set to collect myself,” Franzese wrote.

Phillips told TMZ that she has privately apologized to Franzese.

“I was a teenager and reckless in my behavior. I know Daniel to be a trustworthy and honest person, and to find out through social media that I was not the friend I thought I was to him made me so sad,” Phillips told TMZ.“I am so mortified by this behavior and have contacted Daniel and apologized to him privately. I am not and never have been homophobic. I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ community and Daniel.”

Franzese said in a tweet that he accepted Phillips' apology.