Britney Spears, Boy George, Celine Dion and Demi Lovato are among the celebrities participating in an LGBT project from Brazilian pop singer and activist Yann.

Yann's project “Igual,” which translate to “equal,” raises awareness of Brazil's epidemic of violence against the LGBT community.

“This project is more necessary than ever before, as Brazil's the country with the highest LGBTQ+ murder rate in the world and there are no laws criminalizing hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people in Brazil,” the artist said in a press release.

Yann dedicates the video for “Igual” to the “343 LGBTI+ people killed by hate crimes in Brazil in 2016.”

Last year, The New York Times reported that a gay or transgender person is killed almost every day in the South American nation of 200 million.

Also appearing in the video are Alfonso Herrera, Bruno Gagliasso, Chelsea Handler, Claudia Alencar, Cleon Gomes, Criolo, Diplo, Dita Von Teese, Elza Soares, Fernanda Lima, Jason Mraz, Jesuita Barbosa, John Waters, Laerte, Lana Wachowski, Lorde, Luba, Melanie C, MØ, Nico Tortorella, Sonia Braga, Tegan Quinn and The Chainsmokers.

Yann composed “Igual” for Rio Pride 2017.

All proceeds from the single's sales and streaming will be donated to Grupo Arco-Iris, an NGO that promotes LGBT rights in Brazil.