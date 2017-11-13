Britney Spears, Boy George, Celine Dion
and Demi Lovato are among the celebrities participating in an LGBT
project from Brazilian pop singer and activist Yann.
Yann's project “Igual,” which
translate to “equal,” raises awareness of Brazil's epidemic of
violence against the LGBT community.
“This project is more necessary than
ever before, as Brazil's the country with the highest LGBTQ+ murder
rate in the world and there are no laws criminalizing hate crimes
against LGBTQ+ people in Brazil,” the artist said in a press
release.
Yann dedicates the video for “Igual”
to the “343 LGBTI+ people killed by hate crimes in Brazil in 2016.”
Last year, The New York Times
reported that a gay or transgender person is killed almost every day
in the South American nation of 200 million.
Also appearing in the video are Alfonso
Herrera, Bruno Gagliasso, Chelsea Handler, Claudia Alencar, Cleon
Gomes, Criolo, Diplo, Dita Von Teese, Elza Soares, Fernanda Lima,
Jason Mraz, Jesuita Barbosa, John Waters, Laerte, Lana Wachowski,
Lorde, Luba, Melanie C, MØ, Nico Tortorella, Sonia Braga, Tegan
Quinn and The Chainsmokers.
Yann composed “Igual” for Rio Pride
2017.
All proceeds from the single's sales
and streaming will be donated to Grupo
Arco-Iris, an NGO that promotes LGBT rights in Brazil.