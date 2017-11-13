Jane Fonda is the latest celebrity to back marriage equality in Australia.

“Everybody should be able to get married,” Fonda told Yahoo7 Be. “Many of my friends are gay women and men, married with children, and those marriages are more stable than most.”

The government is spending $122 million on surveying Australian attitudes on whether it should legalize such unions. The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) will announce final results on Wednesday, November 15.

While Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has promised to allow debate on a marriage equality bill if Australians favor a change, the postal vote itself can't legalize same-sex marriage. Turnbull has said he will block such a bill if it's a “no” vote.

Fonda co-stars with Lily Tomlin in the Netflix hit comedy Grace and Frankie. In the show, Fonda and Tomlin's characters turn to each other after finding out that their husbands are involved in a relationship and later marry. The show's fourth season is set to premiere in 2018.

The 79-year-old Fonda added that “television has played an important role in marriage equality.”

Other celebrities who have called on Australians to vote “yes,” including Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Sam Smith, Dolly Parton, Hugh Jackman, Liam Hemsworth, Elton John and Brandon Flynn.

Opponents included the Catholic Church, Milo Yiannopoulos and Margaret Court, who warned that marriage equality will lead to the end of Christmas.

(Related: Macklemore, Mary Lambert perform Same Love at NRL grand final.)