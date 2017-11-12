Out actress Ellen Page claims director
Brett Ratner outed her on the set of X Men: The Last Stand
when she was 18 years old.
Page, now 30, made the accusation
Friday in a Facebook post.
“He looked at a woman standing next
to me, ten years my senior, pointed to me and said: ‘You should
fuck her to make her realize she’s gay.’ He was the film’s
director, Brett Ratner,” Page
said.
“I was a young adult who had not yet
come out to myself,” she added. “I knew I was gay, but did not
know, so to speak. I felt violated when this happened. I looked down
at my feet, didn’t say a word and watched as no one else did
either. This man, who had cast me in the film, started our months of
filming at a work event with this horrific, unchallenged plea. He
‘outed’ me with no regard for my well-being, an act we all
recognize as homophobic.”
Anna Paquin, who came out bisexual in
2010 and also appeared in X Men: The Last Stand, confirmed
Page's claim.
“I was there when that comment was
made,” Paquin (True Blood) tweeted. “I stand with you.”
Ratner, who has been accused by six
women of sexual misconduct, also made degrading comments about women
on the set, according to Page.
“I remember a woman walking by the
monitor as [Ratner] made a comment about her 'flappy pussy,'” she
wrote.