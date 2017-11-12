Out actress Ellen Page claims director Brett Ratner outed her on the set of X Men: The Last Stand when she was 18 years old.

Page, now 30, made the accusation Friday in a Facebook post.

“He looked at a woman standing next to me, ten years my senior, pointed to me and said: ‘You should fuck her to make her realize she’s gay.’ He was the film’s director, Brett Ratner,” Page said.

“I was a young adult who had not yet come out to myself,” she added. “I knew I was gay, but did not know, so to speak. I felt violated when this happened. I looked down at my feet, didn’t say a word and watched as no one else did either. This man, who had cast me in the film, started our months of filming at a work event with this horrific, unchallenged plea. He ‘outed’ me with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognize as homophobic.”

Anna Paquin, who came out bisexual in 2010 and also appeared in X Men: The Last Stand, confirmed Page's claim.

“I was there when that comment was made,” Paquin (True Blood) tweeted. “I stand with you.”

Ratner, who has been accused by six women of sexual misconduct, also made degrading comments about women on the set, according to Page.

“I remember a woman walking by the monitor as [Ratner] made a comment about her 'flappy pussy,'” she wrote.