In an interview with Shortlist
published Wednesday, out actor Ezra Miller said that he was told that
coming out queer was a mistake.
“Folks in the industry, folks outside
the industry. People I’ve never spoken to – they said there’s a
reason so many gay, queer, gender-fluid people in Hollywood conceal
their sexual identity, or their gender identity in their public
image,” Miller said. “I was told I had done a ‘silly’ thing
in … thwarting my own potential to be a leading man.”
Miller opened up about his sexuality in
a 2012 interview with LGBT glossy Out shortly before The
Perks of Being a Wallflower premiered. In Perks, Miller
portrays a closeted gay young man.
“I was given a lot of stern
talking-tos,” he
said. “‘You’ve made a mistake’ is such a hard thing to
hear. Maybe if I’d actually made a serious mistake? But not for
this. I didn’t think I’d done anything wrong, though there have
been moments of doubt as a result of those conversations. But …
what they said was, in fact, rubbish.”
He added that he knows a lot of
closeted people, which he said was “okay.”
Miller plays The Flash in Batman v.
Superman: Dawn of Justice and the upcoming Justice League.