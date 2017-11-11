Star Trek legend George Takei has denied accusations of sexual assault by a former model and actor.

Scott R. Brunton told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday that Takei in 1981 groped him after a night of drinking.

Brunton said that he met Takei at a bar when Takei was 43 or 44 years old and Brunton was just starting his acting career. They exchanged numbers and occasionally talked.

Brunton, then 23, leaned on Takei after breaking up with his boyfriend.

“He was very good at consoling me and understanding that I was upset and still in love with my boyfriend,” Brunton said. “He was very good about me spilling my heart on my sleeve.”

Brunton told The Hollywood Reporter that he “passed out” in a beanbag chair in Takei's apartment after a night of drinking with Takei.

“The next thing I remember I was coming to and he had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear," Brunton said. "I came to and said, 'What are you doing?!' I said, 'I don't want to do this.'”

Brunton left the apartment and drove home.

Takei responded in a tweet on Saturday, saying that he does not remember knowing his accuser.

“I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them. The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do. But I do take these claims very seriously, and I wanted to provide my response thoughtfully and not out of the moment,” Takei wrote.

Takei added that he has the support of his husband Brad Altman.

“Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful. Brad, who is 100 percent beside me on this, as my life partner of more than 30 years and now my husband, stands fully by my side. I cannot tell you how vital it has been to have his unwavering support and love in these difficult times. Thanks to many of you for all the kind words and trust. It means so much to us,” he said.

Brunton said that he decided to come forward after Takei responded to allegations of sexual misconduct against Kevin Spacey. Takei criticized Spacey, saying that he had “abused” his power.

Brunton said that all he wants from Takei is an apology.