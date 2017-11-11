Olympian and reality star Caitlyn
Jenner has called Piers Morgan's line of questioning about her
transition “disrespectful.”
Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, came out
transgender in 2015. She went on to star in two seasons of her own
reality show. Earlier this year, Jenner revealed that she's had
gender reassignment surgery.
Morgan interviewed Jenner for an
episode of Life Stories, The
Sun
reported.
Holding a male doll, Morgan asked: “You
were an all-American, 6ft 2in muscle-bound guy. When you look at
that guy what you think?”
“Good for him,” Jenner responded.
“There is a lot more to this story than just that.”
Morgan pressed on, asking Jenner for
details about her transition.
“How does your physique compare now
to what it did then? Obviously, certain areas we know about,”
Morgan said.
Jenner refused to answer the question. Instead she criticized Morgan's line of questioning.
“You made a comment there and that's
why you would get in trouble, Okay? You said, 'certain areas' –
that, to a trans person is disrespectful. It's not funny. It's
life. It's a very serious part of my life. I take that very
seriously and so out of respect to myself and the community, it's not
something that you joke about.”
“This is serious stuff. People die
over these issues. It's not a joke,” Jenner added.
“Point taken,” Morgan replied.
In 2014, transgender activist Janet
Mock claimed that Morgan had “sensationalized” her story.
(Related: Janet
Mock returns to Piers
Morgan Live:
I was born a baby, not a boy.)