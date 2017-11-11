A conservative rabbi on Wednesday
compared gay and lesbian couples to “space aliens.”
According to the Colorado Times
Recorder, Rabbi Yaakov Menken, the managing director of the
Coalition for Jewish Values, made his comments at a rally in support
of Jack Phillips, the Colorado baker who refused to serve a gay
couple. The rally was organized by the Colorado Christian
University's Centennial Institute, which invited the Alliance
Defending Freedom (ADF), the Christian conservative group which is
representing Phillips as he appeals to the Supreme Court a state
court order that found him guilty of violating Colorado's
anti-discrimination law.
Menken compared gay couples to aliens,
whom he described as “not human beings.”
“Let’s imagine E.T. lands tomorrow
and someone falls in love with E.T. and decides to get married to
E.T. Trust me – within two years the Supreme Court would decide
that under the US Constitution Sally or Bill could get married to
E.T.,” Menken
told the crowd.
“But because aliens are not human
beings, and despite what you’ve seen on Star Trek, it would
be impossible for aliens and humans to have children together –
that would be the Biblical definition of marriage – and Jack
Phillips would not be able to bake them a cake,” he added.
The Supreme Court will hear arguments
in Phillips' case on December 5.
(Related: Supreme
Court to hear arguments in case of baker who refused gay couple on
Dec. 5.)