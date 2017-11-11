A conservative rabbi on Wednesday compared gay and lesbian couples to “space aliens.”

According to the Colorado Times Recorder, Rabbi Yaakov Menken, the managing director of the Coalition for Jewish Values, made his comments at a rally in support of Jack Phillips, the Colorado baker who refused to serve a gay couple. The rally was organized by the Colorado Christian University's Centennial Institute, which invited the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), the Christian conservative group which is representing Phillips as he appeals to the Supreme Court a state court order that found him guilty of violating Colorado's anti-discrimination law.

Menken compared gay couples to aliens, whom he described as “not human beings.”

“Let’s imagine E.T. lands tomorrow and someone falls in love with E.T. and decides to get married to E.T. Trust me – within two years the Supreme Court would decide that under the US Constitution Sally or Bill could get married to E.T.,” Menken told the crowd.

“But because aliens are not human beings, and despite what you’ve seen on Star Trek, it would be impossible for aliens and humans to have children together – that would be the Biblical definition of marriage – and Jack Phillips would not be able to bake them a cake,” he added.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in Phillips' case on December 5.

