A 15th man has come forward to accuse actor Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct.

Andy Holtzman talked to USA Today about his “shocking and scary” experience in the summer of 1981 when he was a 27-year-old fledgling film program director at New York Shakespeare Festival's Public Theater.

Spacey was 22 and playing a minor role in Henry IV Part 1.

Holtzman described how Spacey walked into his office and allegedly forced himself on him as he was talking on the phone.

“Within minutes, wordlessly, he was up and all over me,” Holtzman, who is gay and now 64, told the outlet.

“The aggression was certainly more than a grope.”

“When I was finally able to push him off and scream [at him], he theatrically stepped back, incredibly angry, grabbed his coat and bag, stormed out and slammed the door,” Holtzman said.

He continued: “In my office, with a phone in my hand, during the day! It was so out of place, so sudden. It was the wordlessness of it – he never spoke to me throughout, not one word. I was saying things, he was saying nothing.”

“It was the look on his face that was really shocking and then scary,” Holtzman said.

Five of Spacey's accusers have said that they were teenagers when the incidents happened, including Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp, the first man to publicly accuse Spacey of sexual misconduct.

(Related: Zachary Quinto, George Takei, Wanda Sykes criticize Kevin Spacey's timing on coming out.)

Netflix fired Spacey from its hit political drama House Of Cards and Director Ridley Scott will reportedly re-shoot Spacey's scenes in his upcoming film All The Money In The World with another actor.