A 15th man has come forward
to accuse actor Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct.
Andy Holtzman talked to USA Today
about his “shocking and scary” experience in the summer of 1981
when he was a 27-year-old fledgling film program director at New York
Shakespeare Festival's Public Theater.
Spacey was 22 and playing a minor role
in Henry IV Part 1.
Holtzman described how Spacey walked
into his office and allegedly forced himself on him as he was talking
on the phone.
“Within minutes, wordlessly, he was
up and all over me,” Holtzman, who is gay and now 64, told the
outlet.
“The aggression was certainly more
than a grope.”
“When I was finally able to push him
off and scream [at him], he theatrically stepped back, incredibly
angry, grabbed his coat and bag, stormed out and slammed the door,”
Holtzman said.
He continued: “In my office, with a
phone in my hand, during the day! It was so out of place, so sudden.
It was the wordlessness of it – he never spoke to me throughout,
not one word. I was saying things, he was saying nothing.”
“It was the look on his face that was
really shocking and then scary,” Holtzman
said.
Five of Spacey's accusers have said
that they were teenagers when the incidents happened, including Star
Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp, the first man to publicly
accuse Spacey of sexual misconduct.
(Related: Zachary
Quinto, George Takei, Wanda Sykes criticize Kevin Spacey's timing on
coming out.)
Netflix fired Spacey from its hit
political drama House Of Cards and Director Ridley Scott will
reportedly re-shoot Spacey's scenes in his upcoming film All The
Money In The World with another actor.