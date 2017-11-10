With Tuesday's election of a transgender woman and a millennial woman who identifies as bisexual, Palm Springs will install an all-LGBT City Council in December.

Lisa Middleton made history by becoming the first transgender person elected to a non-judicial office in California. Christy Holstege, an attorney who identifies as bisexual, also won on Tuesday. Each took about 30 percent of the vote.

“It's all because of all of you that we are here tonight, celebrating a victory, a historic victory for our city and for our state,” Middleton told supporters on Tuesday inside Eight4Nine Restaurant & Lounge, The Desert Sun reported.

The 5-member City Council also includes three gay men, and Mayor Robert Moon, elected in 2015 to a 4-year term, is also openly gay.

“The city's LGBT contingent is now the dominant political force – and completely in charge,” The Desert Sun wrote.

Current City Council member Geoff Kors said that sexual orientation and gender identity is not an issue to Palm Springs voters.

“The city has changed a great deal in the last decade,” Kors said. “But regardless of party it's very accepting of LGBT people and that's evident in the fact that the candidates who won, their sexual orientation and gender identity was never really an issue.”

Transgender Democratic candidates in Virginia and Minnesota also won on Tuesday. In Minnesota, two transgender candidates won their races, while Danica Roem won a seat to the Virginia statehouse.