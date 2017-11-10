Supermodel Naomi Campbell has thanked
the LGBT community for its support.
The 47-year-old Campbell made her
comments as she interviewed London Mayor Sadiq Khan for the British
edition of the fashion magazine Vogue.
As the pair talked about how London has
changed over the last five decades, the topic of LGBT rights came up
and Khan spoke about marching in the LGBT Pride parade this year.
“As far as the LGBT communities are
concerned, I think it's a source of embarrassment that I'm the first
ever mayor to walk with pride at the Pride event in London last
year,” he said.
Campbell replied by crediting her
success to the LGBT community.
“I wouldn't be a model if it wasn't
for gay men,” Campbell
said.
“I wouldn't even exist,” she added.
Campbell also praised Khan for being “a
very vocal advocate for the LGBT community and an ally to women.”