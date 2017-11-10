Supermodel Naomi Campbell has thanked the LGBT community for its support.

The 47-year-old Campbell made her comments as she interviewed London Mayor Sadiq Khan for the British edition of the fashion magazine Vogue.

As the pair talked about how London has changed over the last five decades, the topic of LGBT rights came up and Khan spoke about marching in the LGBT Pride parade this year.

“As far as the LGBT communities are concerned, I think it's a source of embarrassment that I'm the first ever mayor to walk with pride at the Pride event in London last year,” he said.

Campbell replied by crediting her success to the LGBT community.

“I wouldn't be a model if it wasn't for gay men,” Campbell said.

“I wouldn't even exist,” she added.

Campbell also praised Khan for being “a very vocal advocate for the LGBT community and an ally to women.”